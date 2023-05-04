JONESBOROUGH – Washington County Sheriff’s Office Investigators charged 11 females with Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility and Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Facility on May 3.
According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, the charges stem from an investigation conducted by WCSO regarding contraband, specifically narcotics, recently brought into the detention center. Investigators discovered that Amanda Osborne, 41, of Elizabethton, obtained, packaged and left items of contraband at WCSO and arranged for the items to carried into the detention facility by inmates. Once in the Detention Center, the contraband was provided to inmate Kaylee Stout, 30, of Butler.
The investigation revealed various inmates obtained the narcotics from Stout. Osborne was taken into custody in Elizabethton and transported to the Washington County Detention Center on the outstanding charges. In addition to Stout, the remaining nine individuals were currently incarcerated in the detention center and were booked on the new charges.
Those individuals are:
Brittany Lowe, 34 of Johnson City
Michelle Whitaker, 43 of Limestone
Christina Porter, 25 of Chuckey
Susie Danner, 42 of Elizabethton
Piper Webster, 34 of Johnson City
Twana Taylor, 40 of Gray
Sydney Cole, 24 of Johnson City
Sandra Clark, 49 of Johnson City
Summer Bentley, 27 of Gray
Their bonds were all set at $20,000 and court dates are pending.