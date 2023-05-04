JONESBOROUGH – Washington County Sheriff’s Office Investigators charged 11 females with Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility and Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Facility on May 3.

According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, the charges stem from an investigation conducted by WCSO regarding contraband, specifically narcotics, recently brought into the detention center. Investigators discovered that Amanda Osborne, 41, of Elizabethton, obtained, packaged and left items of contraband at WCSO and arranged for the items to carried into the detention facility by inmates. Once in the Detention Center, the contraband was provided to inmate Kaylee Stout, 30, of Butler.

