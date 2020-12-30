Safety measures implemented in March for the judicial system had become less restricted, but a recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases brought new safety precautions last week in the Tennessee Supreme Court’s most recent order.
An order suspending all jury trials through January was extended last week to include the month of February.
The court also imposed stricter rules on the number of people who can be in the courthouse at one time, and added the stipulation that the only Criminal Court in-person hearings would be done for inmates.
The Washington County General Sessions judges had already taken that step to help stymie the spread of COVID-19. At this time, cases for people on bond are being reset to March 2021.
The March 2020 order restricted the number to 10, excluding court personnel and the media, and it was later relaxed to 50 percent capacity.
With the new ruling, the tighter restrictions were reinstated.
Anyone who needs to confirm their court date can contact the General Sessions clerk’s office at 423-788-1425. For information about Criminal Court cases, call 423-788-17845. The new court dates are also being posted outside the Justice Center and officers are there as well to further direct people.
The order also applies to Johnson City Juvenile Court, and the city sent a detailed press release Tuesday outlining the procedures.
In cases of emergency dependency and neglect, in-person emergency hearings will take place. The in-person attendance for the emergency hearings will be limited to parents/custodians, the Guardian ad Litem, the Department of Children’s Services case manager, and attorneys. Any witness will remain outside the Juvenile Court building until he or she is called inside to testify.
The additional safety measures include:
• No children less than 14 years old will be admitted to the Johnson City Juvenile Court building during this period. Children older than 14 years old will not be admitted except for detention hearings.
• Any non-emergency cases which are currently scheduled during January, 2021, will be conducted through audio/visual conferencing means using Zoom or WebEx, if email addresses are available to the Court.
• An individual may call the Clerk’s office at 423-434-6201 or 423-434-6213 at least 24 hours before the scheduled hearing to provide his/her current email address. The individual should be prepared to give the Clerk the name of the child whom the hearing is about, along with the date and time of the scheduled hearing.
• Juvenile Court has been obtaining email addresses as a part of a revised in-take procedure for several months, and will use the email addresses it has on file in sending invitations through Zoom or WebEx. If an individual has an attorney, the invitation will be sent to the attorney for forwarding to their client.
• If an individual does not have an email address or internet, he or she may participate in their hearing via telephone, by calling 423-434-6201 or 423-434-6213 at the time of the hearing.
• Johnson City Juvenile Court will remain open, but citizens are asked to conduct business via phone or through email to the extent possible. All persons must call the front counter at 423-434-6211 before they enter the building and must have their temperature taken upon entering.
• For those who must conduct business in person, individuals must stand behind a yellow line located at least 10 feet from the front counter until they are called to the front window to conduct business.
• A drop-off area is located on a table in the lobby which is approximately 10 feet away from the front counter so that members of the public can turn in information without having direct contact with the clerical employees at the front window.
• Individuals who seek to file a petition without an attorney may still receive assistance from an intake officer but they must call 423-434-6211 before entering the building. The intake officer will meet the individual who seeks to file a pro se petition (without an attorney) outside in the parking lot.
• To reduce the number of persons in the court building, the probation staff will conduct most probation meetings by phone, interacting with both youth and parent on a regularly scheduled basis.