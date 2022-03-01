Todd Hull, an assistant district attorney, has announced his candidacy for Washington County General Sessions judge, Part I.
He is a second-generation law enforcement officer and a public servant with 31 years of experience that includes a 11-year career as a prosecutor.
Raised with family values and lessons learned from obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout, Hull says he has developed a strong work ethic that has been proven over time.
He began his career in 1991 at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office as a jailer. There he was instrumental in the capture of one of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s top ten fugitives.
In 2003, after a distinguished career as a criminal investigator, Hull accepted a position as an investigator for the 1st Judicial District Attorney General’s Office. While working full time, he graduated with a Doctor of Jurisprudence in 2010.
Hull has spent his legal career practicing in General Sessions, Juvenile and Criminal courts in the 1st Judicial District. As judge, Hull intends to conduct court proceedings impartially, with a vision of consistency, fairness and courtesy.
Hull said his years of experience in Washington and surrounding counties makes him a perfect choice.
“As a prosecutor, I have made myself available to law enforcement, clerks and defense counsel after hours,” he said. “As a judge, I would do the same.”
Hull believes it’s time to move the court into a new era with ideas such as creating more specialty courts, improving technology and streamlining efficiency.
“I believe it’s important to victims, witnesses, police, prosecutors, defendants and defense counsel for courts to move efficiently,” Hull said. “As a judge, I would begin court promptly at 9 a.m. and work diligently to keep the docket moving.”
He supports the misdemeanor drug court and also supports the Criminal Court plan for a local long-term inpatient rehabilitation facility.
“There is a time for punishment, and a time for compassion. We must use all available resources to reduce recidivism. If elected, l would work with the District Attorney’s office, the defense counsel, and others to identify and expedite those felony drug cases at the General Sessions level to reduce the processing time between General Sessions and Criminal Courts, limiting the amount of time it takes for those qualified candidates,” Hull said.
Hull is an East Tennessee native who has has lived in Washington County since 1987. He is a graduate of East Tennessee State University and the Nashville School of Law.
He has also been an adjunct professor of criminal justice at Northeast State Community College since 2013. In May 2022, Hull will graduate with honors from Middle Tennessee State University with a master’s degree of science.
Hull will participate in a “Meet the Candidate” session on Saturday at the Hands-On Museum, 1212 Suncrest Drive, Gray from 2-4 p.m.More information can be found at www.toddhullforjudge.com or find him on Facebook.
Contributed to the Press