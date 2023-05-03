On Wednesday morning, several school districts across the state received hoax communications reporting active shooter threats at high schools, triggering lockdowns and fast responses from police.
Science Hill High School received one of those fake reports at 11:07. In a statement to parents, school officials said Johnson City police officers were at the school in less than a minute and placed the campus on a soft lockdown.
Police were notified that the report was a hoax before entering the building, but swept the campus out of an abundance of caution and found no threats. The soft lockdown was lifted at 11:44 and students were able to return to their normal schedules.
“None of our elementary schools or middle schools were placed on lockdown, nor were they ever under any threat,” officials said in their statement to parents. “There is not an ongoing threat, but JCPD will continue to have an increased presence at all schools this week.”
Johnson City School officials thanked local law enforcement for their swift response to the situation, emphasizing to parents that all students are safe and there is no ongoing threat to school safety.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter agents were “currently working with state and federal partners to determine the source of several hoax calls, placed to local law enforcement agencies, reporting an active shooter at several high schools in the state.”
“At this time, none of these reports has proven credible and there is no known immediate threat to public safety at this time,” the agency said in a follow-up tweet.
According to several police agencies, schools in Kingsport, Bristol and Greeneville received similar hoax shooter reports.