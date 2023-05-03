Science Hill High School
By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com

On Wednesday morning, several school districts across the state received hoax communications reporting active shooter threats at high schools, triggering lockdowns and fast responses from police.

Science Hill High School received one of those fake reports at 11:07. In a statement to parents, school officials said Johnson City police officers were at the school in less than a minute and placed the campus on a soft lockdown.

