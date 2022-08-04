Republican incumbent Janet Vest Hardin was re-elected Thursday as Washington County Sessions Court Judge Part II.

She collected 6,952 votes in defeating independent candidate Jesse James Campbell, who received 2,623 votes in the balloting.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

