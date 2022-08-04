Republican incumbent Janet Vest Hardin was re-elected Thursday as Washington County Sessions Court Judge Part II.
She collected 6,952 votes in defeating independent candidate Jesse James Campbell, who received 2,623 votes in the balloting.
All votes from Thursday’s polling are unofficial until certified by the Washington County Election Commission.
Hardin was appointed by Washington County commissioners in 2020 to complete the term of the late Judge James Nidiffer.
Meanwhile, Republican incumbent Robert G. Lincoln was unopposed in his bid for Washington County General Sessions Court Judge Part I. Lincoln received 8,233 votes in the race.
He was first elected as a General Sessions Court judge in 1998.
In the race for Washington County Sessions Court Part III, Republican nominee Johnathan A. Minga was unopposed on the ballot. He received 8,032 votes to succeed retiring Judge Don Arnold.
Thursday’s election also included a primary for state legislative offices. State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, was unopposed in the Republican primary, where he collected 7,602 votes in Washington County.
He will face Democratic candidate Kate Craig, who collected 1,722 votes in Washington County to win her party’s primary, in the state’s Nov. 8 general election. Crowe has represented the 3rd District seat since 1990.
State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, was unopposed for his party’s nomination in the 6th House District. He collected 3,980 votes in Washington County and will face independent candidate Joel Goodman, Johnson City, in the Nov. 8 election.
Likewise, state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, was unopposed for her party’s nomination in the 7th House District. She collected 3,895 votes in winning the primary and will face no opponent on the November ballot.
Voters in Washington, Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties also re-elected unchallenged Republican nominees as judges and judicial officials in the 1st Judicial District.
That included Chancellor John Rambo, who collected 8,302 votes in Washington County. Other Washington County tallies include 8,127 for Criminal Court Part I Judge Lisa Nidiffer Rice, 8,025 for Criminal Court Part II Judge Stacy L. Street, 7,998 for Circuit Court Part I Judge J. Eddie Lauderback and 8,202 for Circuit Court Part II Judge Suzanne Cook, who will succeed retiring Judge Jean Stanley.
Steve Finney was elected 1st Judicial District attorney general and will succeed Ken Baldwin, who is retiring from the job. He collected 7,644 votes in Washington County.
Jeff Kelly will return as public defender of the 1st Judicial District. He received 7,582 votes in Washington County.
Press Senior Reporter
Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.
