featured Hampton man charged with violation of Sex Offender Registry Staff reports Johnson City Press Jan 12, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cory Ferranti, Hampton, was charged on Jan. 4 with violation of the Sex Offender Registry. Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested a convicted sexual offender after he was found to be employed by a contractor and working at a Washington County school.Investigators charged 39-year-old Cory Ferranti, Hampton, on Jan. 4 with violation of the Sex Offender Registry. His bond was set at $2,500 and his initial court appearance was held on Jan. 5.According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, the WCSO school resource officer assigned to that school notified criminal investigators that Ferranti was working at the school.During the investigation, it was discovered that not only was Ferranti a convicted sexual offender, but he had not reported to law enforcement since January 2021.Offenders on the state sexual offender registry are required to report to law enforcement every year at a required time.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cory Ferranti Registry Law Criminal Law Washington County Offender Sex Offender Violation Keith Sexton Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR