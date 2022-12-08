The Grinch appeared before Judge Stacy Street, Criminal Court Judge for the First Judicial District, on Thursday morning.
He was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after officers responded to a home alarm in the 400 block of Bugaboo Springs rd. According to a press release, he was caught with a bag full of gifts, decorations and candy.
The Grinch faces aggravated burglary charges, and he remains in custody as Street held the bond at $10,000.
Those present in the courtroom were reminded by Street to make a donation to the Children's Advocacy Center of the First Judicial District in order to make the Grinch's bond, according to a press release.The Grinch was represented pro bono by local attorney, Chris Rogers.
The Children’s Advocacy Center of the First Judicial District is a private, not-for-profit organization. It involves child protective services, law enforcement, prosecution, mental health, medical, education and other resources in a community response to child abuse. It serves Washington, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson counties.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.