Grinch Aresst

The Grinch was arrested on Wednesday for burglary.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The Grinch appeared before Judge Stacy Street, Criminal Court Judge for the First Judicial District, on Thursday morning.

He was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after officers responded to a home alarm in the 400 block of Bugaboo Springs rd. According to a press release, he was caught with a bag full of gifts, decorations and candy.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

