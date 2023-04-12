Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office say a key state grant has helped inmates from the county’s Detention Center keep the county clean for more than 40 years.
WCSO Sgt. Susan Cate told the county’s Budget Committee on Wednesday a $72,100 grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation has resulted in inmate work details picking up 438,120 pounds of garbage in 2022.
In the past year, inmates have also:
• Cleaned up 31 illegal dumpsites.
• Picked up trash from 910.5 miles of roads and streets in Washington County.
• Collected litter from 325.5 miles of state highways in the county.
Cate said money from the annual state grant, which requires no local matching funds, go to cover litter education, direct costs and deputy salaries.
Washington County has been a recipient of the litter grant since 1982.
“This is a great program,” Cate said. “There’s a lot of litter out there and this grant helps provide us with the resources to take care of it.”
Members of the Budget Committee approved acceptance of the $72,100 litter grant on Wednesday, as well as a $265,723 grant from the state of Tennessee’s Office of Criminal Justice Programs. There are no local matching funds required for the grant.
Sheriff Keith Sexton said the grant will allow him to “equip our officers with the things they need to do their jobs.” Sexton said grant funding and a strong financial commitment from the County Commission have made his office the envy of many neighboring law enforcement agencies.
“This is a big chunk of money that will help us get some of the things we need,” the sheriff said.
The sheriff said a portion of the $265,723 grant will go to purchase two drones that will be used assist in the “investigation and apprehension” of potentially violent offenders who pose a risk to his deputies and to the public.
The funds will also be used to buy 32 ballistic vests for sheriff’s deputies. WCSO Chief Deputy John Lowry told committee members that the protective vests worn by deputies are made from materials that have a five-year shelf life.
As a result, Lowry said the vests — which cost between $1,000 and $1,200 each — must be replaced periodically for safety reasons.