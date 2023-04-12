Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office say a key state grant has helped inmates from the county’s Detention Center keep the county clean for more than 40 years.

WCSO Sgt. Susan Cate told the county’s Budget Committee on Wednesday a $72,100 grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation has resulted in inmate work details picking up 438,120 pounds of garbage in 2022.

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

