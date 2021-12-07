NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has authorized additional Tennessee National Guard support to be sent to the U.S. Southern border in early 2022, the governor told the Times News in an exclusive interview.
Lee's office later issued a release that describes the move as an effort "to curb a surging drug crisis."
In an exclusive interview with the Times News on Monday, Lee went into greater detail on his decision to send additional troops to join the 300 Tennessee National Guard soldiers already serving along the Texas/Mexico border.
"Ever since I came into office one of the real challenges we have in this state are illegal drugs, and certainly and especially in East Tennessee we know that fentanyl and meth have been ongoing, recurring problems," Lee told the Times News. "We have a serious drug problem and an understanding these drugs are not being manufactured in Tennessee. They're coming from somewhere else."
The governor also mentioned the opioid drug problem.
"There's been a lot of work done and we've made some progress and spent a great deal of effort there. But I think we all know the numbers are going in the wrong direction," Lee said.
The press release issued Tuesday cites U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics that show drug seizures along the border continue to increase each month.
More than 200,000 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine — leading drivers of drug overdose — have been seized in 2021 so far, according to the release. Tennessee recorded over 3,000 drug overdose deaths in 2020, a 45% increase from the previous year.
Lee visited the border six months ago.
"I wanted to see our troops, and I also wanted to see myself what was going on there," Lee told the Times News, adding he flew a couple of missions during his stay and talked with Tennessee soldiers already serving there, as well as Border Patrol and Texas officials.
"I realized we have a serious drug-movement problem over the Southern border, and it's profoundly impacting Tennesseans," Lee told the Times News. "Tennesseans are dying in record numbers from illegal drugs that are coming across our Southern border and straight into Tennessee. And something should be done about that. I think we have a failed border policy. I have strong belief we ought to do everything we can."
Lee said he has good relationships with the governors of Texas and Arizona.
"Both of them have been very outspoken about the need for assistance and the problem that we have, so we offered to help. That's why we offered to send 50 guardsmen," Lee said.
Those additional guardsmen — men and women who have volunteered to serve — will deploy in early 2022 to support the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Safety, Lee said.
“An open border has far-reaching consequences that are fueling a drug crisis impacting both our national security and the safety of our state,” Lee said.
The Tennessee National Guard has supported security efforts for decades along the U.S. Southern border, according to the press release issued Tuesday.
“Our soldiers and airmen are capable and ready to come to the aid of our fellow Americans along the Texas border,” said Tennessee Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes. “Their service and sacrifice carry on a long-standing tradition and are rooted in a long line of Tennesseans who established the Volunteer legacy that distinctly marks our great state.”
Lee said illegal drugs are a problem statewide, but East Tennessee is "where it is the worst," and health and law enforcement officials in the region with "boots on the ground" have told him recently that it's long been a crisis — but has reached a new crisis level that knows no boundaries across the socioeconomic spectrum.
"Most of us know somebody who's been affected by this problem," Lee told the Times News. "It transcends demographics."