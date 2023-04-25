An advisor to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee told members of the Johnson City Noon Rotary Club on Monday that prison should be more than a place of incarceration and punishment.

Josh Smith, who spent five years in a federal prison on drug trafficking charges, also believes prison can be more than just a place for rehabilitation.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you