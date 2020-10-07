ELIZABETHTON — George Papantoniou, a former sheriff of Carter County, was arrested by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday. He was charged with assault and disorderly conduct.
According to a sheriff’s department press release, Papantoniou had come to the Carter County Justice Center to retrieve some firearms taken from him after an altercation earlier in the year.
The press release said Papantoniou “refused to comply with the deputies who were assisting him.” Papantoniou reportedly became “verbally aggressive” and eventually pushed one of the deputies.
According to the press release, a brief struggle took place as Papantoniou continued to assault the deputies. He was taken into custody and booked into the Carter County Detention Center. He was released on $1,000 bond.
Papantoniou served as sheriff of Carter County from 1976 until 1982. He previously served as a deputy sheriff from 1974 until 1976.