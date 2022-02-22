Johnson City police said a driver fleeing a traffic stop Monday morning crashed through a cemetery fence and then escaped on foot.
Officer M. Williams wrote in his report that the driver of the 2001 Ford Taurus sped away from a stop, and evidence suggests they were driving too fast on Hamilton Street when they tried to turn left onto Whitney Street and lost control.
The sedan crashed through Oak Hill Cemetery’s chain-link fence and struck grave markers in a section of the grounds with century-old graves.
Oak Hill owner Timothy McKinney said he was still assessing the damage Monday afternoon.
The driver of the vehicle fled on foot and was still at large Monday afternoon.
