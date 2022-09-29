featured Federal transportation safety grants awarded to local agencies By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com Robert Houk Press Senior Reporter Author facebook Author email Sep 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Prosecutors in Northeast Tennessee are slated to receive a sizable portion of federal grants coming to the region for the enforcement and education of state traffic laws.The 1st Judicial District Attorney General’s office in Washington County will receive $168,485.49 for “driving under the influence prosecution.”Likewise, 2nd Judicial District Attorney General’s office in Sullivan County has been awarded $176,741.25 for DUI prosecutions.Those funds are among the $24.5 million in grants from the National Highway Safety Administration awarded statewide by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.The grants will go to traffic safety advocates, non-profit organizations and other local and state agencies across Tennessee who applied for the federal funds.“The purpose of this funding is to support the various programs and campaigns necessary to improve the safety of Tennessee roadways,” THSO Director Buddy Lewis said in a news release on Thursday.• The Johnson City Police Department was awarded $42,020 for the enforcement of Tennessee’s DUI laws.• Ballad Health will receive $40,000 for “child passenger safety and teen occupant protection education and outreach.” Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports • East Tennessee State University’s Public Safety Department was allocated $4,999.50 for “high visibility enforcement of Tennessee’s traffic safety laws.”• The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $60,000 for “community-based traffic safety enforcement and education.”• The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will receive $4,825 for “high visibility enforcement of Tennessee’s traffic safety laws.”• The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was allocated $60,000 for “community-based traffic safety enforcement and education.”• The Kingsport Police Department will receive $20,000 for “network coordination.”• The Kingsport Police Department was awarded $44,000 for “community-based traffic safety enforcement and education.”• The Bristol Police Department was allocated $40,000 for the enforcement of state DUI laws.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Enforcement Grant Traffic Tennessee Highway Safety Office Police Economics Politics Crime Education Robert Houk Press Senior Reporter Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting. Author facebook Author email Follow Robert Houk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR