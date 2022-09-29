Crime graphic
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

Prosecutors in Northeast Tennessee are slated to receive a sizable portion of federal grants coming to the region for the enforcement and education of state traffic laws.

The 1st Judicial District Attorney General’s office in Washington County will receive $168,485.49 for “driving under the influence prosecution.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Recommended for you