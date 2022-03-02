Assistant District Attorney General Erin McArdle questioned potential jurors during jury selection on Monday, July 15, 2019 for Tristan Rettke’s trial. Rettke is on trial this week on charges of civil rights intimidation, disorderly conduct and disrupyting a meeting or procession after a Black Live Matter rally in Sept. 2016 at which he showed up wearing a gorilla mask and dangling bananas tied with ropes,.