Charges against a former Washington County assistant district attorney general accusing her of extorting money in exchange for favorable outcomes in criminal cases were dropped Monday after a request to dismiss them by federal prosecutors.
On Feb. 25, U.S. Attorneys Matthew Morris and William Roach Jr. filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to dismiss the charges against Erin McArdle with prejudice, saying in the filing that developments during trial preparation and meetings with witnesses the week before suggested that they would not be able to present testimony that would establish McArdle’s guilt.
McArdle, who resigned her position at the 1st Judicial District Office in April before the June indictments, was charged along with her former boyfriend Tommy Tylee Henry with conspiracy to commit extortion, extortion under color of official right and solicitation of a bribe.
The indictment claimed McArdle and Henry demanded payment from one victim in exchange for dropping a drug investigation against them and received $50,000 from another victim to dismiss criminal charges against his father.
Monday’s dismissal also applied to the charges against Henry.
A press release sent by McArdle’s attorneys Donald Bosch and Ann Short said McArdle maintained her innocence through the investigation and court proceedings and was prepared to go to trial in the spring to defend herself against the charges.
With the charges dismissed, McArdle “looks forward to moving on with her life and resuming the practice of law,” according to the press release.
“While this has been an incredibly stressful time in her life, she is grateful for her family and the community support that she has received. She looks forward to restoring and repairing the damage done to her reputation by this wrongful allegation.”
