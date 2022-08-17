An Erwin Police Department officer was suspended last month after failing to follow several procedures during an arrest and using vulgarity against a Unicoi County Jail employee.
According to Erwin Police Department documents, Lt. Wayne Edwards was suspended for three days without pay by the Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen during its July 25 meeting, following an arrest made on July 15.
During that arrest, an investigation report states that officers responded to a call of an intoxicated person on Pine Street. The individual was located and arrested. During the arrest, no handcuffs were placed on the individual, violating EPD’s policy. Officers also broke policy by failing to properly document the arrest.
The report also states that once officers arrived at the jail with the suspect, a jail employee informed the officers that the suspect would need to be medically evaluated and cleared before being booked. The officers reportedly refused to take the suspect to the hospital, violating another EPD policy.
According to the report, Edwards and the other officers placed the suspect in a chair inside the jail's sally port area while the jail employee was on the phone with a supervisor about the situation and left.
Edwards also reportedly acted in a way toward jail staff that “was unbecoming of an officer.”
“Officer’s conduct was disrespectful and used vulgarity toward jail staff who were only doing what they were told,” the report stated.
In addition to the three-day suspension, Edwards will also be on probation with the department for six months. Three other officers were given written reprimands as a result of the arrest.
