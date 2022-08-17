Local News

An Erwin Police Department officer was suspended last month after failing to follow several procedures during an arrest and using vulgarity against a Unicoi County Jail employee.

According to Erwin Police Department documents, Lt. Wayne Edwards was suspended for three days without pay by the Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen during its July 25 meeting, following an arrest made on July 15.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you