Johnson City police arrested a man Wednesday on multiple driving infractions as well as drug and weapons possession charges.

Dakota Shasteen, 23, most recently from 108 Brown Lane, Erwin, was charged with unlawful removal of registration decal or plate, driving on a revoked license (multiple), failure to comply with financial responsibility, criminal trespassing, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and altering a firearm’s permanent distinguishing numbers.

Officers encountered Shasteen around 9 p.m. when they saw a black Buick LeSabre leaving the parking lot of the Dunbar Housing Complex. When they ran the tag on the car, it came back to a Honda Accord, so they pulled the driver, later identified as Shasteen, over.

When they ran a check on Shasteen, officers found out his license was revoked and he had been convicted of trespassing at the housing complex he was leaving when officers initially observed him.

During the investigation, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle after a K9 sniff and reported finding 8.19 grams of a clear crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine.

In addition to the illegal drugs, officers reported finding a loaded Hi-Point handgun with the serial number on the weapon removed.

Shasteen had prior felony convictions that prohibited him from owning or possessing a firearm.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he bonded out a $14,000 bond. His next court hearing is March 1.

In April 2019, Johnson City police traveled to South Carolina on Tuesday to retrieve Shasteen, who had escaped from a police chase that January.

He had been jailed at the Laurens County Detention Center on separate charges from that jurisdiction, and he was extradited to Tennessee following completion of his time. Johnson City police said Shasteen assaulted two people Dec. 5, 2018, by nearly striking one with an SUV and pointing a pistol at the second.

About 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2019, police received a tip that Shasteen was at 1121 E. Lakeview Drive in a red vehicle and armed. When police approached the house, Shasteen sped out of the driveway, nearly striking a police cruiser. A chase ensued, and Shasteen was able to elude police.

Johnson City police had arrested Shasteen three previous times. He was charged with driving on a revoked license and reckless driving in January 2018. They also arrested Shasteen on charges felony possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, driving on a suspended license, red light violation and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with felony vandalism, aggravated assault and failure to appear.