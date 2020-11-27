CHUCKEY — A statewide endangered child alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old girl from Greene County.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert Friday on behalf of Greene County Sheriff's Department for Zella Linklater.
Zella is white, 3 feet, 6 inches tall, 50 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in the area of Bumblebee Lane in Chuckey while wearing a red dress and snow boots.
Zella is believed to be with 54-year-old Belinda Wilson. Wilson is white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 180 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes.
Wilson is wanted by the Sheriff's Department on charges of custodial interference and child neglect/endangerment.
If you have seen Zella or Belinda Wilson or have information regarding their whereabouts, contact the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 423-798-1800 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.