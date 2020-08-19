By MATTHEW LANE
GREENEVILLE — An Elizabethton man who had more than 1,500 child pornography images and videos on his computer has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.
Anthony Layton Moody, 27, Elizabethton, received a 168-month prison sentence in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on Friday. Moody previously pleaded guilty in March to a one-count indictment charging him with distribution of child pornography.
The sentence also included 20 years of supervised release after the prison term and Moody was ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution to the victims. Moody faced five to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Prosecutors recommended a 240-month prison sentence.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
According to court records, the way law enforcement discovered Moody’s activity was as follows:
— Dropbox, an online file hosting service, contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2019 after the company discovered someone had uploaded suspected child pornography to its servers.
— The NCMEC contacted the Carter County Sheriff’s Office in October 2019 about the matter.
— And finally, federal agents in November 2019 executed a search warrant at Moody’s home.
Court records show that more than 1,500 images were found on Moody’s computer and cell phone during the search, with many of the images depicting the sexual victimization of infants and toddlers.
Moody admitted to investigators he had been downloading and viewing child pornography for “some time” and sharing it with hundreds of others over the course of a year. Moody told investigators he enjoyed watching child pornography, especially when it contained young girls between ages 5 and 10.
Moody said he and another person met on Kik — a messaging application — to discuss child porn and trade images and videos, court records state. Moody then reached out to other Kik users to obtain additional child pornography.