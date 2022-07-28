The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and the Washington County Criminal Investigations Division teamed up for an investigation that led to the arrest of an Elizabethton man.
During the investigation, evidence was uncovered that 21 year old Christopher Chambers participated in multiple instances of sexual contact with a minor under the age of 13. The investigation began in February after allegations of sexual abuse of a child under 13.
The case was presented to the Washington County Grand Jury earlier this month, and they found adequate evidence that Chambers had violated the law. A presentment was later issued out of Criminal Court.
Chambers was arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and charged with five counts of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery of a victim unver 13.
He is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond. Chambers will appear in the Washington County Criminal Court at a later date.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.