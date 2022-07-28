Christopher Chambers

Christopher Chambers was arrested on Tuesday and charged with five counts of are of a child and aggravated sexual battery.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and the Washington County Criminal Investigations Division teamed up for an investigation that led to the arrest of an Elizabethton man.

During the investigation, evidence was uncovered that 21 year old Christopher Chambers participated in multiple instances of sexual contact with a minor under the age of 13. The investigation began in February after allegations of sexual abuse of a child under 13.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video