Four more people have been arrested after an incident on Sunday when a drone was flown over a jail recreation yard in what the Washington County Sheriff’s Office alleges was an attempt to deliver illegal narcotics.
Dustin Garland, 31, was arrested Sunday and charged with one count of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and one count of flying a drone over a government infrastructure.
On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release that four more arrests were made in connection to the Sunday incident.
“Investigators began connecting Dustin Garland to subjects that were housed in that area of the jail and found several communications between them,” the WCSO said in the news release. “It was discovered that they had a plot to fly a drone over the facility that began back on February 22. Chirp (text) messages of Randall Garner and Dadrian Franklin between Dustin Garland showed they had planned the location, the time, and payload of the drone. Their communications showed a package was attempted to be flown in on March 11 but never made it. An attempt was planned on March 15 but due to deputies being in the area they moved their drop to Sunday March 20.”
The sheriff’s office said that “on the day of the incident, Michael Miller was heard and seen guiding the drone into their location by phone. Rocky Woodard was to grab the ‘package’ once lowered into the area but due to the fast reaction of Detention Officers, the package was taken as evidence and the pilot was arrested.”
All four men, Randall Garner, 33, Dadrian Franklin, 35, Michael Miller, 31, and Rocky Woodard, 33, have been charged with contraband in penal institution (conspiracy to commit). They each have a $5,000 bond.