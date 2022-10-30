Family Justice Center

Jennifer Douglas, Starr Bradley and Brook’ale Anderson are all employed by the Family Justice Center.

 SARAH OWENS/Johnson City Press

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, the River and the Family Justice Center have shared signs to look for and ways to help victims.

The theme for this year’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month is “Everyone Knows Someone,” according to Kathy Walsh, the executive director of the Tennessee Coalition. One in four women and one in seven men will be victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

