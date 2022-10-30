October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, the River and the Family Justice Center have shared signs to look for and ways to help victims.
The theme for this year’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month is “Everyone Knows Someone,” according to Kathy Walsh, the executive director of the Tennessee Coalition. One in four women and one in seven men will be victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
In Tennessee, 39.6% of women and 36.8% of men experience intimate partner physical violence. In 2020, 90 Tennesseeans were murdered in domestic violence incidents, and state law enforecement responded to 69,385 reports of domestic violence.
It is important to remember that these statistics do not account for the incidents that go unreported. It is also extremely important to note that all domestic violence is not physical.
The NCADV defines domestic violence as, “the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats, economic, and emotional/psychological abuse.”
The Tennessee Coalition has 48 domestic violence shelters in the state and 12 locations that provide sexual assault services, according to Walsh, but she says their shelters and programs are chronically underfunded. The only state funding that goes toward their shelters comes from half of marriage license fees, and there is no state funding for their sexual assault centers.
These shelters and centers provide emergency housing, legal advocacy, support groups, counseling, financial literacy classes and more for victims of domestic or sexual violence.
Locally, the River, a support center located at 125 West Main St. in downtown Johnson City for women and children, provides a safe space for women to come and shower, wash clothes, seek help and much more, according to Executive Director Stacy Larsen. Both Larsen and another employee have also been trained to handle trauma situations and sexual assault victims.
Larsen says that victims of domestic violence are something they see often at their center, and that women will sometimes open up to them about their experiences while visiting.
“There’s times when women come in here and they’ve been hit maybe the night before and they’ve got black eyes, and you know, it’s obvious, and they’ll open up and talk about it and all of the women will be you know, like ‘He can’t do that to you! You’re better than that,’” said Larsen. “They get so much encouragement. That’s pretty amazing to see. But then we also have those situations where they go back and you know, we have to witness that cycle of abuse.”
For victims of domestic or sexual violence, the River will often refer them to the Family Justice Center to get further help. The FJC is another resource that provides services to victims of domestic or sexual violence, all in one location.
Located at 196 Montgomery St., their center provides a safe place for victims along with counseling, legal services, orders of protection help and much more. The FJC works to regularly put themselves out in the community so that possible victims may see a familiar face if they ever visit the center for help, according to Starr Bradley, director of FJC.
FJC also helps train local businesses to deal with domestic and sexual violence situations, and they partner with several other local organizations like the Johnson City Police Department, Frontier Health, LegalAid, Safe House and more, Bradley said.
Jenniffer Douglas, the outreach specialist at FJC, Brook’ale Anderson, navigator at FJC, Larsen and Walsh all shared possible signs of abuse to look out for. These signs include but are not limited to:
- Extreme jealousy
- Possessiveness
- Unpredictability
- Gaslighting
- A bad temper
- Animal abuse
- Verbal abuse
- Extremely controlling behavior
- Outdated beliefs about roles of women and men in relationships
- Forced sex or disregard for their partner’s unwillingness to have sex
- Sabotage of birth control methods or refusing to honor agreed upon methods
- Blaming the victim for anything bad that happens
- Obstruction of the victim’s ability to work or attend school
- Controlling all finances
- Abuse of other family members or children
- Unfounded accusations of the victim flirting with others or having an affair
- Control of what the victim wears and how they act
- Demeaning the victim either privately or publicly
- Embarrassment or humiliating the victim in front of others
- Harassment of the victim at work
Bradley, Douglas and Anderson all said that the best thing an individual can do to support those in an abusive relationship is to believe them.
“The biggest thing is to believe them and be available,” said Bradley. Douglas also stated, “Don’t project blame, don’t ask them ‘Why did you stay? Why are you in this situation?’”
Douglas and Bradley also noted that attempting to force a victim to leave their abuser may actually put them in more danger, and Walsh stated that 75% of domestic violence homicides occur while the victim is either attempting to leave or after they have left.
To minimize this risk, Walsh encourages all victims to come up with a safety plan, essentially a plan of how to leave, where to go, who to call, etc.
If you are a victim of domestic violence, it is important to know that you are not alone and that you are not to blame. If you or someone you know may need help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.