A Fall Branch man was charged Wednesday with stealing $65,000 worth of merchandise out of packages he was delivering to two stores in the Mall at Johnson City.
Justin Moody, 32, 2110 Chimney Top Loop, was charged with two counts of theft of property over $10,000.
Police said Moody worked for a company contracted to pick up and deliver packages at American Eagle and Hollister. In thefts dating back to February, Moody opened the packages and stole the merchandise inside.
Police estimated the thefts to total $30,000 from American Eagle and $35,000 from Hollister.
Moody was held in the Washington County Detention Center awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Thursday.