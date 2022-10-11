JCMC ER

DA Steve Finney sent a letter to be hand delivered to Ballad Health President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine requesting to discuss a situation in which a rape victim suffered mistreatment at Johnson City Medical Center.

 By Jonathan Roberts PRESS STAFF WRITER jroberts@johnsoncitypress.com

First Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney said in a letter to Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine on Tuesday that the hospital system's treatment of a rape victim last month was "unacceptable," writing "our victims and your patients deserve better than this." 

Finney detailed a multitude of complaints about the way the victim was treated by hospital staff, admonishing the alleged five-hour wait for a rape kit to be done. That time, he said, was long enough for the victim's parents to fly from Memphis and get to the hospital.

