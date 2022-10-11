DA Steve Finney sent a letter to be hand delivered to Ballad Health President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine requesting to discuss a situation in which a rape victim suffered mistreatment at Johnson City Medical Center.
First Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney said in a letter to Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine on Tuesday that the hospital system's treatment of a rape victim last month was "unacceptable," writing "our victims and your patients deserve better than this."
Finney detailed a multitude of complaints about the way the victim was treated by hospital staff, admonishing the alleged five-hour wait for a rape kit to be done. That time, he said, was long enough for the victim's parents to fly from Memphis and get to the hospital.
"The victim's treatment by the nurses in the unit was unacceptable," Finney wrote. "The victim was not tended to, and the sexual assault advocate had to retrieve blankets and sheets for her.
"At one point, the victim asked if she could speak with a lactation consultant as she had just been raped and needed to breastfeed her baby. This request was denied," the letter continued. "Nursing staff did not enter the room to assist the victim unless asked to by the investigator or the victim's husband."
Ballad, in a statement to the Press, said the health system has "directed a detailed review take place" of the incident and "compassionate and prompt response is our policy and standard procedure." Levine, the statement said, plans on speaking with Finney "as soon as possible."
"If this was done in this case, measures will be taken to immediately address it, and Mr. Levine will share the results and actions taken with the district attorney," the statement read. "We are grateful for the work of our district attorney and all law enforcement, and we share in their concern for crime victims we have the mutual responsibility serve."
Finney's letter was hand-delivered to Levine on Tuesday requesting a meeting with the CEO and detailing the issues that occurred. The patient was a reported victim of a Sept. 27 abduction and aggravated rape and robbery incident.
The woman and her child were abducted in broad daylight at the Truist Bank ATM at 1806 W. Market St. Police said they were then taken to an abandoned home in Johnson City where the woman was allegedly raped before the defendant fled in her car.
The Johnson City Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to the abandoned residence about 5 p.m., and the victim was then transported to Johnson City Medical Center at 5:50 p.m.
In the letter, Finney wrote that the victim’s mother was able to fly from Memphis to Johnson City and arrive at the hospital by 10:30 p.m. before the victim received a rape examination. Assistant Nurse Manager April Douglas eventually performed the examination at 11 p.m., Finney said in his letter.
Finney said JCPD Investigator Vanessa McKinney contacted Amani Brice, a sexual assault advocate with the Family Justice Center, at 6 p.m. after arriving at the hospital with the victim, Finney said. McKinney told Brice that a sexual assault nurse examiner would be needed.
In the letter, Finney said Brice then made her way to the hospital and attempted to contact three SANE nurses throughout the night, but received no response.
While sitting at the nursing station, Brice said she heard one doctor volunteer several times to perform the rape examination despite not having performed one in over 10 years, Finney said in the letter. This doctor also told McKinney that he could not find a single nurse willing to be in the room while he performed the examination, according to the letter.
The district attorney general also wrote that the victim was made to wait in the crowded emergency room upon her arrival at the hospital instead of being taken to a SANE room. When she was finally taken back to a room, the victim's request to speak to a lactation consultant was denied, according to Finney.
The victim was also not given any blankets or sheets by nurses, and when she requested to go to the bathroom at 7 p.m. nurses only gave her a cup, according to the letter.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.