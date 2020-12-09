Recent arrests by the Johnson City Police Department:
- Mary Smith, 4125 Timberlake Road, Johnson City, was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft of property, possession without prescription, and simple possession/casual exchange. Officers responded to a shoplifting call at Belk, 2011 N. Roan St. Loss where prevention employees said they saw Smith hide a large amount of merchandise. After police arrived, one of the loss prevention employees approached Smith as she exited the business and found she had concealed $1,639.50 worth of merchandise. Officers also found prescription drugs in her possession without a prescription. Smith was held at the Washington County Detention Center under $7,000 bond.
- Owen McNeely, 18, 208 S. Hills Drive Apt A, Elizabethton, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of attempted burglary, two counts of burglary, and two counts of theft under $1,000. The arrest resulted after officers responded to several local business burglaries from Nov. 29–Dec. 8. During the investigation, McNeely was developed as a suspect and arrested Wednesday morning. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.
- Dewayne Railey, 39, 331 Oriole Lane, Telford, was arrested on two counts of violation of the sex offender registry. Part of being on the registry requires Railey to report to law enforcement quarterly. In September Railey failed to report. He also moved out of Johnson City, without notifying proper authorities. Railey was arrested Tuesday and held in the Washington County Detention Center under $2,000 bond.
- Dwayne C. Smith, 34, 1106 Miller St., was arrested Monday on charges of possession of stolen property over $2500, possession of stolen property under $1000, driving on a suspended 2nd offense and speeding. Officers were conducting traffic enforcement on I-26 around 8:30 p.m. Monday and pulled over a silver Mazda RX-8 for going 79 mph in a 60 mph speed zone. Officers discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen by the Bristol Police Department, and the tag displayed was reported stolen by the JCPD. A records check also revealed that Smith was driving on a suspended license. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was held under $6,000 bond.
- Nathan Hicks, 46, 1400 Orleans St., was arrested on two counts of felony evading, and one count each of felony reckless endangerment, driving on revoked license, aggravated assault, and running a red light. Officers were on routine patrol around 12:30 p.m. Monday when they saw a blue Nissan Quest in the parking lot of Walmart, 3111 Browns Mill Rd. The van matched the description of a hit and run vehicle that had fled from officers the previous week. Officers approached with the driver, who identified himself as Hicks. He refused to get out of the can and sped away on Browns Mill Rd. Officers initially lost sight of him, but soon located the vehicle on North Roan Street. Hicks fled again on Chickasaw Street, but encountered a dead end. At that point, he turned the vehicle around and sped away once more and appeared to intentionally strike a police cruiser, disabling the police vehicle. Additional police units arrived on scene and again efforts were made to negotiate a traffic stop. Hicks proceeded to recklessly drive the wrong way on a roundabout weaving through vehicles. He turned left on a red light at N State of Franklin Rd. where he left the roadway and attempted to drive through a fence. His vehicle failed to navigate through the fence and he was apprehended. Hicks was held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $12,500 bond.
- Breanna L. Peace, 29, 2927 Whittle Springs Road, Knoxville, was arrested Sunday on theft of a vehicle around 1:30 p.m. after officers were dispatched to intercept a vehicle that fled from the scene of a crash in Jonesborough. Through separate calls to emergency services, officers were told that the vehicle became disabled near Luke’s Pizza within Johnson City limits. On arrival officers discerned that Peace was the driver and in possession of the vehicle at the time it crashed. Later into the evening, the owner of the vehicle awoke to his vehicle missing from his residence where Peace had stayed the night before. Peace was already incarcerated in the Washington County Detention Center stemming from the hit and run crash that occurred in Jonesborough, and officers served the warrant for motor vehicle theft there. Peace was also held on prior charges.
- Alan Simmons, 31, 1401 Stoneybrook Drive, was arrested Dec. 4 after officers responded to an attempted vehicle theft in progress at the victim’s residence. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect and identified him as Alan Simmons. Simmons said he opened the victim’s car door and was attempting to steal the vehicle, when he was interrupted by the vehicle owner. Simmons was arrested and held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond.