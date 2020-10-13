Threatened with chair: Johnson City police arrested Ronald L. Arnold, 54, 141 E Market St., Johnson City, on charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly threatened someone with a metal chair. Officers responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and saw Arnold with the chair in his hands and verbally threatening a woman.
The woman said Arnold made multiple threats to cause harm to her with the chair. While being placed under arrest police said Arnold became uncooperative and resisted arrest. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $7,500 bond.
Not her identity: Johnson City police arrested Brook Burwell, 38, of 3311 Martindale Drive, Johnson City, Saturday during a traffic stop around 11:20 p.m. Burwell was a passenger in a car that was stopped for a traffic violation and initially gave officers the name and date of birth of one of her friends as her own.
Officers were able to determine Burwell’s true identity and she was charged with identity theft. Burwell was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where she was being held on $1,000 bond.
Burglary arrest: Johnson City police arrested Jeremy Bowman, 26, of 225½ Elm St, Johnson City, on charges of aggravated burglary Sunday.
Police responded to an apartment at 226 E. Chilhowie Ave. at 4:45 a.m. Officers said Bowman forced his way into the apartment thinking it belonged to someone else. He was confronted and restrained by the resident until police arrived.
Bowman was charged with aggravated burglary and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $5,000 bond.
Aggravated assault: Johnson City police arrested Jordan Coleman, 22, 105 Mill St., Telford, Sunday on an aggravated assault charge after he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend on Sept. 22.
Officers responded to around 9:20 a.m. Sunday 107 Hopper Road, after the woman reported seeing Coleman on their security cameras around 3 a.m.
Officers searched the vicinity and located Coleman walking down the street nearby and he was arrested.
Coleman was then transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was being held on $3,600 bond.
From staff reports