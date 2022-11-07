David J. Story

David J. Story, 42, told 911 dispatchers that he shot Tara Roberts in the head, according to an affidavit.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

A man accused of shooting a woman to death in Telford on Sunday told emergency dispatchers he intentionally shot her in the head, according to an affidavit.

David J. Story called 911 after the shooting and said the woman, identified Monday as Tara Roberts, had been shot in the ear. According to the affidavit, Story is quoted during the call as saying, “I shot her in the head.”

