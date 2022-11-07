A man accused of shooting a woman to death in Telford on Sunday told emergency dispatchers he intentionally shot her in the head, according to an affidavit.
David J. Story called 911 after the shooting and said the woman, identified Monday as Tara Roberts, had been shot in the ear. According to the affidavit, Story is quoted during the call as saying, “I shot her in the head.”
The court document said that when Story was asked if the shooting was accidental he replied, “no it was intentional.” Story also told dispatchers that he and Roberts were arguing and that he was, “tired of her talking s--- to him.”
When officers arrived at the residence, 227 Rauhof Road, they said they found Roberts dead inside the home and found Story near her body with a gun.
The firearm was a 9 mm pistol that matched the size of the shell casing found near Roberts’ body, according to the affidavit.
A witness, who was also in the residence at the time of the shooting, told police that Story and Roberts had been alone in the bedroom together when she heard a gunshot, according to the affidavit. She said Story left the room with the firearm, and he threatened her and told her to leave.
Story was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center. Investigators plan to charge him with first-degree murder, according to the court document.
