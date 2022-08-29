Local news logo

Washington County commissioners are expected to decide on a plan today to allocate nearly $4.2 million from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds on drug treatment and recovery programs.

Commissioners are being asked to designate $1.9 million of those funds to go to a new regional in-patient drug treatment center for state inmates being developed in Carter County.

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

