Washington County commissioners are expected to decide on a plan today to allocate nearly $4.2 million from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds on drug treatment and recovery programs.
Commissioners are being asked to designate $1.9 million of those funds to go to a new regional in-patient drug treatment center for state inmates being developed in Carter County.
That amount is Washington County’s share of the $10.4 million that has been raised for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center, which is to be an intensive 12- to 18-month program that will involve 185 beds at the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Roan Mountain.
The nine-county in-patient recovery center is being pushed by 1st Judicial District Criminal Court judges Stacy Street and Lisa Nidiffer Rice and is modeled on their current drug-free Recovery Court structure that relies on Families Free for intensive counseling and treatment services.
Commissioners are also being asked to approve another $2.3 million in “Baby Doe” funding for other drug treatment plans. Among them include:
• $1.2 million for East Tennessee Department of Social Work/Johnson City Recovery Community;
• $250,000 for Recovery Drug Court programs;
• $240,000 for the Salvation Army;
• $100,000 for Recovery Resources Living Program;
• $500,000 for Bristol Lifestyle Recovery Program.
Tonight’s monthly meeting of the Washington County Commission will be the last for six commissioners who did not seek reelection to their seats on Aug. 4. Leaving the board are: commissioners Steve Light, Kent Harris, Danny Edens, Larry Cate, Phil Carriger and Robbie Tester.
The board will also vote on a proclamation at its meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. at the George P. James Justice Center, to “honor three generations of service to Washington County by the Edens Family.” It notes that Richard (Rick) Edens served as a county commissioner from 1998 until his death in 2005.
Daniel “Danny” Edens, was then appointed by the commission to serve the remainder of his father’s term in office. Danny Edens has represented the district 14 years and will be succeeded by his son, Joshua “Josh” Edens, who was elected to represent the 4th District earlier this month.
Josh Edens and other county officials will be sworn into office at a ceremony to be held in the justice center at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.