Officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Chuckey man, Charles Garland, on Tuesday.
Garland is charged with aggravated domestic assault, evading arrest, vandalism and reckless endangerment after his alleged involvement in two incidents, according to a press release.
Sheriff Kieth Sexton stated that officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm on Horse Creek Road on Tuesday morning, and upon arrival Garland fled the scene.
The victim told officers that she woke to Garland ripping the window air conditioner unit off of the house before he ran his vehicle into hers, shoving it into the front porch. She said that Garland then threatened her with a rifle.
While giving her statement, officers heard gunshots come from a field behind the property. Garland then approached the residence unarmed and was taken into custody. He told officers where they could find the firearm, which they recovered.
Garland was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, and his bond was set at $20,000. His bond was increased to $45,000 after he violated a temporary order of protection when he attempted to contact the victim via phone several times.
While in custody, the WCSO discovered that Garland was also wanted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for reckless endangerment/use of a deadly weapon and vandalism, according to the press release. These events occurred on Cassi Road, involving another victim, on Tuesday morning between the incident in Washington County and his eventual arrest.
His bond in Greene County is set at $30,000, and he remains in custody at the WCDC with his next court appearance set for Sept. 13 in Washington County Sessions Court.
