Charles Garland

Charles Garland, 49 of Chuckey, was arrested on several charges Tuesday morning.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

Officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Chuckey man, Charles Garland, on Tuesday.

Garland is charged with aggravated domestic assault, evading arrest, vandalism and reckless endangerment after his alleged involvement in two incidents, according to a press release.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

