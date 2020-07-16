ELIZABETHTON — A two-year investigation in the Roan Mountain area by local law enforcement agencies has led to 16 arrests on Wednesday.
The investigation was conducted by the joint drug task force of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and the Elizabethton Police Department. The investigation was codenamed “Operation Big Iron”.
All 16 of the arrests included the charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine with a school zone. This state charge has been used by First Judicial District prosecutors several times this year to obtain guilty pleas in which the sentence was 14 years in state prison before eligibility for parole.
The two agencies began arresting suspects around noon on Wednesday and the roundup continued into Wednesday evening. The roundup was assisted by agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. There were other charges, including possession of stolen property, firearms possession or trafficking, and distribution of prescription narcotics.
Operation Big Iron is continuing and deputies are working on additional charges. Eight suspects are currently in law enforcement custody.
Those arrested include:
•Eddie Ray Miller – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within a school zone, three counts of sale of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics were sold;
•Phillip Hamilton Ray – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within a school zone and sale of methamphetamine
Lacey Lynn Johnson – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within a school zone and delivery of methamphetamine.
•Joseph William Gleason – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamin within a school zone and sale of methamphetamine.
•Teresa Lee Hampton – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within a school zone, sale of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics were sold.
•Thomas Raymond Ward – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within a school zone.
•Melanie Oleta Oliver – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within a school zone, four counts of sale of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics were sold.
•Tammie Elaine Birchfield – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within a school zone and sale of methamphetamine.
•Troy Christopher Shell – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within a school zone, sale of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine.
•Joseph Paul Ballard – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within a school zone.
•Christopher Harold Gibbs – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within a school zone.
•Jamie Scott Hardin – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within a school zone and sale of methamphetamine.
•Logan Seth Allen Storie – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within a school zone.
•Megan Marie Arnold – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within a school zone.
•Ryan Cain Dixon – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within a school zone.
•Cambrean Nicole Presnell – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within a school zone.