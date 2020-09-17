A Bulls Gap man was arrested Thursday on sex solicitation charges, according to Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal.
James R. Hyatt, 59, of Bulls Gap, was arrested Thursday after investigators said Hyatt attempted to solicit sexual activity from a child under the age of 13.
Investigators also believe that Hyatt physically assaulted the child and sent nude photographs by telephone.
Hyatt was charged with aggravated sexual battery, solicitation of a person under 18 years of age, solicitation of a minor to observe a sex act, and exhibition of pornographic materials to minors.
Hyatt was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond and will be arraigned Friday.