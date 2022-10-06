Crime Graphic
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

Michael Shane Moore, 40, of Bristol, Tennessee, was sentenced to 264 months in prison by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville on Wednesday.

During the sentencing proceeding, Judge Corker found Moore to be a career offender based on his criminal history., according to a press release.

