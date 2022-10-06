Michael Shane Moore, 40, of Bristol, Tennessee, was sentenced to 264 months in prison by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville on Wednesday.
During the sentencing proceeding, Judge Corker found Moore to be a career offender based on his criminal history., according to a press release.
Moore agreed to plead guilty to possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(A). After his incarceration, Moore will be on supervised release for a period of 5 years.
According to the plea agreement, officers with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department located a stolen vehicle at a motel. They then saw Moore exit the motel and get into the stolen car.
Officers detained Moore and, during the course of their investigation, learned that he was in possession of 95 grams of methamphetamine, $1,528 in U.S. currency, and a .45 caliber pistol.
“Our office is committed to addressing the violent crime and drug trafficking problem that impacts our communities,” said United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect the public from those who traffic in drugs while armed.”
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.
“This is a great example of the teamwork and cooperation, throughout the entire system that allows us all to be successful in our mission to ensure a safe, healthy environment for our community to thrive,” said Police Chief Matt Austin, Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
The BTPD and the ATF partnered on the investigation into this case that led to Moore’s incarceration.
“Today’s announcement is a perfect answer as to why we chose to protect and serve the public. There has been an increase of vehicle thefts, illegal firearms possession, and narcotics distribution in our communities,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. “The outcome of this case is the result of extremely great work that was performed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and our law enforcement partners. We will continue to work tirelessly to keep our communities safe from the individuals that continue to endanger our neighborhoods.”