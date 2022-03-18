The Johnson City Police Department on Friday said it is investigating the homicide of a 20-year-old woman.
The JCPD responded to 207 McCall Circle on a report of a deceased female, Brionah Tester. During the investigation, it was discovered that the manner of death was homicide, according to a Friday afternoon news release.
At this time, the JCPD said the investigation is ongoing. "This incident is believed to be an isolated event, with no current threat to the general public," the release stated.
Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423)434-6166, or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-6158.
To send a confidential tip text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com.