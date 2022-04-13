A Daniel Boone High School student was taken to the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday after authorities confiscated an unloaded handgun the student had brought to school in a backpack.
School officials said Washington County School Resource Officers and the Daniel Boone High School Administration apprehended the student. They said the gun was discovered after another student reported the student to the school administration.
“After questioning the student and a thorough investigation of the student’s statements, it was determined that this was an isolated event involving only the student who brought the unloaded handgun onto the school campus,” school officials said in a Wednesday afternoon press release.
“The unloaded handgun was confiscated and the student was placed into custody by a School Resource Officer and transported to the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center. School officials are working with local law enforcement officials to handle the situation."
School officials said there were no threats made toward any students, teachers, or DBHS staff members. They said since the investigation indicated no other students were involved and there was no imminent threat toward anyone, the school continued with a regular school day without incident.
“We would like to thank the Washington County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Officers, the Daniel Boone High School administration, and especially the courageous actions of the Daniel Boone High School student who contacted the administration about this situation,” said Tim Campbell, Daniel Boone High School principal. “The courage of this student and the fast attention from the DBHS administration identified and isolated this potential threat without disrupting the DBHS campus.”
Dr. Jarrod Adams, chief operations officer and public information officer for Washington County Schools said, “It is through the cooperation and training provided to our school system in coordination with the Washington County Emergency Management Agency and Washington County Sheriff's Department that assisted in the identification and isolation of this potential threat. It is always our top priority to ensure the safety of all our students, staff, and faculty members.”
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Washington County Schools District Office at (423) 753-1100 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at (423) 788-1414.