Turner protest

Protesters hold signs with a variety of messages outside the Municipal and Safety Building as the Johnson City Commission was holding its regularly scheduled meeting inside. The protest followed news of a lawsuit from former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kateri Dahl alleging that the Johnson City Police Department and the city conspired to fire her for pressing for an investigation into rape allegations.

 Sarah Owens/Johnson City Press

A murder at a Unicoi County campground, a lawsuit alleging the mishandling of rape cases and a kidnapping were among some of the biggest crime stories from Washington and Unicoi counties in 2022.

Man charged with murder following shooting at Unicoi County campground

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


 

Tags

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

Recommended for you