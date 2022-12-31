A murder at a Unicoi County campground, a lawsuit alleging the mishandling of rape cases and a kidnapping were among some of the biggest crime stories from Washington and Unicoi counties in 2022.
Man charged with murder following shooting at Unicoi County campground
A man was charged with murder after the body of a woman was found at a campground in Erwin in February.
According to a court affidavit, Tyler Lee Owens claimed he and the woman got into a verbal altercation, and the woman “pulled a gun and pointed to her own head, and he went to take the gun from her, and the gun discharged striking her in the left side of the neck.”
Following the woman’s death, the affidavit stated that Owens traveled to Johnson City with an ex-girlfriend and members of her family before returning to the campground and placing the deceased woman’s body in her car. Unicoi County deputies arrived at the camper the following day after receiving a tip about the death, and Owens attempted to flee before producing a gun and dropping it. The gun was identified as the one the woman was shot with. Deputies arrested Owens and charged him with second-degree murder.
Beauty Spot slaying suspect arrested in Kentucky
Bradley John Miller was captured and charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence after the body of his girlfriend, Athena Saunders, was found at the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot in Unicoi County in late May.
Miller was arrested in Ashland, Kentucky, on June 6 after fleeing the area following the crime. Miller was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list, and a $2,500 reward was offered for information leading to his arrest. The investigation was a joint effort between the TBI and the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office. Johnson City police also assisted.
TBI: Man who shot self in Washington County killed woman in Greeneville
The TBI identified the man who shot himself on June 15 in the Washington County Detention Center parking lot as the same man who shot a woman to death in Greeneville earlier in the day. Just before 1:30 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man the TBI identified as Richard Eugene Davenport, who said he was in the parking lot at the Detention Center and was armed with a weapon. As deputies approached Davenport and attempted to speak to him, he shot himself. The TBI later connected him to the shooting in Greeneville. According to reports, just after 1 p.m., Greeneville police received a call reporting a shooting in progress at a business located in the 600 block of North Main Street. Upon arrival, a woman, identified as Melissa McMurray, who had suffered gunshot wounds, was located in the parking lot. McMurray was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Lawsuit: Prosecutor fired after complaining Johnson City police mishandled rape case
A former federal prosecutor filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Johnson City and the Johnson City Police Department, alleging they violated her rights by firing her when she pressed for an investigation into a local business owner accused of raping multiple women. Former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kateri Dahl filed the suit on June 23 and is seeking unspecified damages and court and attorney costs in a jury trial. The suit accuses Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner of manufacturing false complaints about her job performance as a pretext to fire her because she continued to push for a deeper investigation into the business owner.
In the lawsuit, Dahl said Turner may have been protecting the man from prosecution because of a corrupt connection with the police department or to cover up the department’s incompetence in investigating him. She also accused the department of botching his arrest on a federal warrant on a separate charge. Dahl was hired in September 2019 through a memorandum of understanding between the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the JCPD and Washington County to investigate and prosecute violent firearm and drug trafficking crimes. She became involved in the case on Nov. 13, 2020, when JCPD Detective Toma Sparks asked her to review a potential case of a felon — “Robert Voe” — found to be in possession of ammunition. The man’s real name was redacted from the lawsuit. Dahl gathered “substantial” evidence that “Voe” was dealing drugs and had been credibly accused of raping multiple women, possibly causing the death of one, according to the lawsuit.
After news of the lawsuit broke, protesters gathered outside the Municipal and Safety Building the night of July 7 during the Johnson City Commission’s meeting to demand action against Turner. Roughly 40 protesters lined the road outside of city hall and held signs with messages calling for the investigation of rapes, justice for victims and for the JCPD to do better for the community. Several drivers honked their horns in support as they passed while a few yelled insults or flashed a middle finger in disapproval. The protest was titled “Terminate Turner” on Facebook, and the group is demanding that Turner be suspended pending a third-party investigation of the department’s handling of sexual assault cases.
Johnson City announced it would be requesting a third-party investigation into the allegations but that an internal investigation had not determined any of the allegations to be founded, according to City Manager Cathy Ball. Along with Turner’s suspension, protesters also demanded that any untested rape kits collected by the JCPD be tested at this time. They also want department funds to be diverted to community programs that aid sexual assault victims and to establish an accountability board and participatory budgeting to ensure community oversight of the police. A petition demanding Turner’s resignation was promoted by the group at the time.
In September, District Attorney Steven R. Finney notified Johnson City officials that he would not be requesting an investigation into allegations made against the Johnson City Police Department in the Dahl v. Turner lawsuit. Finney sent a letter to city officials that was hand-delivered to City Manager Cathy Ball on Sept. 1. The letter was in response to a request by the city for either the DA’s office or the TBI to conduct a preliminary investigation “to determine whether there is a basis to open a public corruption investigation” of its police department. In his letter, Finney stated he did not have enough information at the time to request a TBI investigation. Instead, he suggested the city attorney file discovery motions in the civil lawsuit in order to access any names or information needed from the original complaint.
Man faces murder charges in infant death
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Johnson City man Harley Bunting on Sept. 22, charging him with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. This arrest comes as a result of an investigation that began on Dec. 23, 2021, into the death of a three-month-old child, according to a press release. The case was presented to a Washington County grand jury, and a capias warrant was issued for his arrest. Bunting was incarcerated at the Carter County Detention Center on unrelated charges and was released into the custody of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Man faces multiple charges after reported kidnapping, rape
The Johnson City Police Department, in cooperation with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Christopher Wayne Bennett in connection to a kidnapping and rape reported involving a victim of a carjacking that occurred in Johnson City around 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 27.
Both departments responded to an abandoned residence located in Washington County at approximately 5 p.m. in relation to the incident. Officers said their investigation revealed that at approximately 3:20 p.m., the victim was at an ATM at 1806 W. Market St., Johnson City, when a white male entered her vehicle, made threats of having a knife and ordered the victim to drive him away from the area, according to a press release. The victim’s 1-year-old child was also in the car.
The victim, on orders from the suspect, drove to an abandoned house located on the eastern side of Washington County. The kidnapper then made her exit the vehicle and enter the house, where, once inside, he sexually assaulted the victim and left her and her child at the abandoned residence before fleeing in the victim’s vehicle.
After a subsequent investigation into unrelated incidents, the suspect was also charged in connection to an Aug. 22 burglary at Auto Keen, located at 128 S. Broadway St. In all, Bennett was charged with carjacking, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, robbery, burglary, three counts of theft of property over $2,500 and violation of sex offender registry, according to the release. He is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $121,500 bond. Bennett is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on Jan. 5, 2023.
DA alleges rape victim suffered mistreatment at Johnson City Medical Center, Ballad CEO says some criticisms of rape victim treatment in DA letter were misleading
On Oct. 11, First Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney delivered a letter to Ballad and local media outlets with a list of complaints against the hospital, including the victim of abduction and rape waiting five hours for a rape kit to be performed, refusal of a lactation consultant, being forced to wait in a crowded emergency room and being presented with a cup when she asked to use the restroom.
In November, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said some of the accusations of mistreatment of a sexual assault victim by staff at Johnson City Medical Center made by Finney could not be verified or were misleading.
Levine said the patient, her husband and the accompanying police investigator were escorted to a private room within eight minutes after arrival, and the victim was examined by a physician and a triage nurse within 21 minutes. Levine said issues arose when a new shift of nurses clocked in at the emergency department after 7 p.m. He said the bedside manner of one of the new nurses was an area where the hospital staff failed.
He also stated that the patient was not denied a lactation specialist but that the hospital’s lactation consultants only work daytime hours, so an ER physician filled in to answer the patient’s questions. The cup brought to the victim that Finney criticized in his letter was for a urine sample, which Levine said is a standard procedure in collecting evidence for law enforcement.
Another issue that prolonged the patient’s stay in the ER was the unavailability of a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE), an RN with specific training to work with sexual assault victims. Levine said the area’s SANE nurses were on a flight to educational training in Dallas when the patient arrived at the hospital. He said hospital staff on that night did not follow established policy to collect forensic evidence. All ER staff are capable of collecting evidence using the instructions on the collection kits, but Levine said those on staff at the time, uncomfortable with their level of experience, called in a more experienced nurse to administer the kit, which contributed to the patient’s wait time.
In the letter, Levine said he, Finney and Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus were planning a new model for treating victims of sexual assault that would keep them out of the often-unpredictable environment of emergency rooms.
Court documents: Telford man shot victim in head during argument
David J. Story admitted to shooting a woman to death in Telford on Nov. 6, telling emergency dispatchers he intentionally shot her in the head, according to an affidavit. David J. Story called 911 after the shooting and said the woman, identified as Tara Roberts, had been shot in the ear. According to the affidavit, Story is quoted during the call as saying, “I shot her in the head.” The court document said that when Story was asked if the shooting was accidental, he replied, “no, it was intentional.” Story also told dispatchers that he and Roberts were arguing and that he was “tired of her talking s--- to him.”