Baseball bat assault
Police said a Boone Street woman struck a man with a baseball bat during an argument Saturday. Katherine Brady, 36, was charged with aggravated assault. Police were called to 2711 W. Walnut St., No. 2, where they saw the victim had a large, bleeding knot on his right hand. Brady was held in the Washington County Detention Center under $5,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Monday.
Armed robbery in Carnegie
A 27-year-old Johnson City man was charged with robbing a Carnegie neighborhood convenience market with a knife on Saturday. Johnathan C. Bowman, 116 Spring City Dr., was charged with aggravated robbery. Just after 7 p.m., police were called to the Scotchman at 1101 E Unaka Ave. A caller told dispatchers a man wearing a green shirt and a face covering entered the store and demanded the cash while displaying a knife. Police said they found a Bowman a short distance from the store, and he had the stolen cash wrapped in a bandanna. Bowman was held in the Detention Center under $10,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Monday.
False robbery report
Police said a man lied when he reported Thursday that he had been robbed and slashed with a knife. About 1 a.m., police were called to 808 Pardee St., where Christopher A. Johnson, 38, reported he had been robbed and slashed with a knife by an unknown man who fled the area. Police said they learned Johnson had provided them with false statements. Johnson was charged with false reporting and held in the Detention Center under $5,000 bond. He was arraigned that same day.
Got away three times
A Johnson City woman eluded police on three occasions last week after she threatened a relative with a knife, according to a news release. Kristy Barsz, 46, 1220 Indian Ridge Road, was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of felony evading arrest, two counts of driving on a revoked license and running a stop sign. Police said they investigated a domestic disturbance between Barsz and a relative, whom she attempted to stab with a knife. Barsz fled the scene before police arrived. On Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, police tried to stop Barsz in traffic and she fled on both occasions. They found her Thursday at a local apartment complex. She was held in the Detention Center under $12,000 bond and arraigned Friday.