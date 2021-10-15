FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, file photo, Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz looks up after crying during day two of jury selection in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale Fla., on four criminal counts stemming from his alleged attack on a Broward jail guard in November 2018. The lawyers for Cruz said Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, that he plans to plead guilty to the 2018 massacre at a Parkland high school.