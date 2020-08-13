Arson charges
Johnson City police arrested a man on aggravated arson charges after he allegedly set fires at two residences in retaliation for a domestic incident involving an estranged family member. Christopher Mullins, 34, 2804 Plymouth Road, was arrested Aug. 6 after the occupants of the home recognized the Mullins when he allegedly set the fire around 11 p.m. A second intentionally set fire was reported around midnight on the front stoop of a residence on Regency Square, Witnesses helped identify Mullins being in the vicinity and timeframe of when the second fire was set. It is believed these incidents are related and were in retaliation due to a domestic dispute involving Mullins and his estranged wife earlier in the evening on Wednesday. Mullins was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held under $50,000 bond.
Storage unit burglary
Johnson City police arrested a city man Aug. 5 on two counts of burglary and two counts of theft during an investigation into a burglary at storage unit at 1790 Old Gray Station Rd. in July. According to police, Thomas Andrew Johnson, 27, 1804 Parkwood Lane, was interviewed about the burglary and confessed he had committed it as well as a burglary that occurred on Aug. 4 to a storage unit located at 1788 Old Gray Station Rd. Johnson was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was held in lieu of a $31,000 bond.
Caught on video
A Johnson City man was arrested by Johnson City police on four counts of auto burglary and one count of theft under $1,000 after he was seen on surveillance video breaking into cars. Police said Daeszhon Smith, 25, 1319 Bell Ridge Rd. parked in front of 1804 E Millard St. He was observed by camera footage walking to the victim’s vehicles. Smith got into the vehicle, the victim confronted him. Smith ran to his vehicle and fled. A neighbor called about the entire incident and provided dispatch with the license plate. Officers found the vehicle with its headlights off on North Broadway Street and initiated a traffic stop. A K9 was called to perform a free air sniff and alerted on the driver’s side door. Officers searched the vehicle and found mail and documents belonging to a victim on the 1900 block of East Millard. This victim was contacted and found that his three other vehicles had been rummaged through. He was missing a tool set and money. The tool set was found in the trunk of Smith’s vehicle beside the documents. Daeszhon Smith was arrested and transported to Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $21,000 bond.
Stolen transit van
On Aug. 1, the Johnson City police arrested Ginger Sutherland and charged her with one count of theft (possession of stolen property.) Officers received information regarding a stolen Ford Transit Van. The van was located in the area of State of Franklin and Colonial Way and a traffic stop was conducted. Officers made contact with the driver who was identified as suspect Ginger Sutherland. Sutherland was taken into custody. She was held in the Washington County Detention Center under $10,000 bond and arraigned July 31 in Sessions Court.
DUI at convenience market
Johnson City police arrested Toni D. Hicks, 51, 444 W. Chestnut St., Apt 3, Aug. 1 on charges of possession of schedule IV, VI, and methamphetamine with intent to resale. Additionally, Hicks was charged with driving under the influence. The arrest happened after officers were dispatched to the Roadrunner at 1001 S. Roan St. in reference to a woman asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle. Officers administered standardized field sobriety tests and placed Hicks into custody for DUI. Officers found narcotics and a large amount of currency after searching Hicks and her belongings. She was being held in the Washington County Detention Center under $22,000 bond.
Stolen vehicle
Johnson City police arrested a Carter County man on a stolen vehicle charge. Officers began an investigation into a motor vehicle theft July 30. During the investigation, Michael Hughes, 35, 115 Ranger Dr, Elizabethton, was found inside the stolen motor vehicle and placed under arrest. He was arraigned July 31.