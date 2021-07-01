KINGSPORT -- Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at a Kingsport hotel.
On July 1 at approximately 5:20 a.m., Kingsport Central Dispatch received a call for help from a resident of West Side Inn, located at 1017 W. Stone Drive in Kingsport.
The complainant stated that a white female suspect was banging on his door and was armed with a firearm. Multiple KPD patrol officers responded to the scene.
Upon their arrival, the officers encountered the suspect in question who was armed with a pistol and presenting a clear and present threat to the officers and others in close proximity, according to a news release.
After numerous commands to the suspect for her to drop her weapon, which went unheeded, the officers were left with no choice but to neutralize the threat for their own safety and the safety of others, the news release states.
An officer discharged an issued firearm, striking the suspect. The suspect has been transported to an area medical facility for treatment. Her current condition is unknown. Fortunately, the news release states, no officers or innocent citizens were injured during this incident.
As is protocol in officer-involved shootings, and in the interest of complete transparency with the public, the Kingsport Police Department has contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) with a request for them to conduct an independent investigation into this incident.
As this is now an active investigation by an outside agency, no additional details can or will be released at this time.