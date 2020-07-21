Recent felony arrests reported by the Johnson City Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Armed convenience store robbery
A man robbed a Washington County market at gunpoint early Monday and was later apprehended by Johnson City police, Sheriff Ed Graybeal said in a news release Tuesday. Deputies responded to the Roadrunner Gas Station at 6399 Kingsport Highway in the early morning hours on Monday. Graybeal said a masked man entered the gas station, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash and lottery tickets. Deputies later determined the robber was Ralph T. Shivery, 33, Gray, the sheriff said. He was found by the Johnson City Police Department and taken into custody by deputies. Shivery was charged with aggravated robbery, use of a firearm during a dangerous felony, two counts of aggravated assault and felony theft. Shivery also had outstanding warrants for unrelated offenses. He was jailed Monday night at the Washington County Detention Center on $40,000 bond and arraigned Tuesday.
Tractor-trailer forced off I-26
Police said a Johnson City man forced a tractor-trailer off Interstate 26 and then tried to fight the truck’s driver on Monday. Kevin T. Hartsell, 30, 513 Fernwood Drive, was charged with one count of felony reckless endangerment. About 5 p.m. police received reports of a white Ford SUV traveling west on I-26 passing milepost 16. Multiple callers had reported that the SUV was swerving in and out of traffic and braking abruptly. This continued to Exit 13 in Gray, where the driver forced the truck onto the off-ramp. The SUV then drove through the grass median and cut in front of the truck causing a collision. Police said the SUV hit the guardrail, and Hartsell exited the vehicle and tried to get the truck driver to fight. Hartsell was held in the Detention Center on $10,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Tuesday.
Aggravated domestic assault
Police on Monday charged Travis Thompson, 36, 800 Briarcliff Road, Apt. 58, with aggravated domestic assault. About 12:30 a.m., police met with a woman who stated that she and her boyfriend, Thompson, had been in an argument. The woman told police Thompson grabbed her face, causing injuries to her mouth. She screamed for help, and Thompson choked her, causing her to fear for her life. The woman was ultimately able to push Thompson away. He left the apartment before police arrived. The Jonesborough Police Department later found Thompson and took him to the Detention Center, where he was held on $5,000 bond. He was set for a Sessions Court appearance Tuesday.
Walmart burglary charge
Limestone resident Carlos Lowe was charged with shoplifting and burglary Monday after police were called to the Walmart on Browns Mill Road in Johnson City. Police said Lowe had concealed numerous items inside his purse and had passed all points of sale without paying a total of $190. Lowe, 28, 201 Blackley Creek Road, had been banned from Walmart since Oct. 3, 2015. He was convicted of shoplifting in April 2016. He was held in the Detention Center on $2,000 bond and arraigned Tuesday.
Two arrested after fight
Johnson City police charged a man and a woman with domestic aggravated assault on Saturday after a fight at the woman’s residence. Megan D. Cline, 19, 303 Hale Meade Drive, and Cecil E. Rutledge, 20, 412 Cherokee St., Jonesborough, were arrested about 11 p.m. Police said Rutledge had been cut with a knife on the hand and had physical evidence of assault on his face. Cline also had physical marks on her face and neck. The both admitted to a physical altercation between them but gave conflicting stories. Rutledge was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment and released. Both Rutledge and Cline were taken to the Detention Center and held on $10,000 bond each. They were arraigned Monday.
Asleep in stolen vehicle
Police found a man sleeping in a stolen vehicle near railroad tracks in north Johnson City on Friday, according to a news release. William York, 37, no address available, was charged with possession of stolen property over $1,000, simple possession of schedule VI drugs, criminal trespassing and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. About 9:30 p.m, police responded to a 911 call about a suspicious person near Fairridge Road and Hamilton Place beside the tracks. York was asleep in the vehicle, which police learned had been stolen in Johnson City. Police said York also had marijuana, a glass pipe and the keys to the stolen vehicle. He was held on $8,000 bond and arraigned Monday.
Stolen car crash
A Morristown man was arrested in Johnson City on Thursday after he crashed a stolen vehicle early that morning. Tyler Brice, 29, 3975 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, was charged with theft of property over $2,500 (motor vehicle), theft of property over $1,000 and driving on a revoked license. About 3:40 a.m. officers responded to the area of 304 N. Gilmer Park in reference to a crash with injuries. They found Brice in the driver seat of a heavily damaged Ford Bronco. Medical personnel responded to the scene and took Brice to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. The registered owner of the vehicle told police Brice had taken the vehicle without her permission. While conducting an inventory of the Bronco, officers found several pieces of property taken from the victim’s residence. Later in the day, Brice was released from JCMC, where he was arrested. He was held in the Detention Center on $10,000 bond and arraigned Friday.
Brother assaulted with razor
Johnson City police charged Brandy K. Nave, 32, 2717 S. Roan St., Lot 29, with aggravated domestic assault Thursday. Police were called to the mobile home about 4:15 a.m., where a man stated that his sister cut him with a razor during a fight. Police said the man suffered superficial wounds and refused to be taken to a hospital for further medical treatment. Police said Nave was the primary aggressor. She was held on $5,000 bond and arraigned later that same day.
Sped away in car just sold
Police said 32-year-old Johnson City resident Joshua Forney last month sped away in a car a man had just bought for $1,400. Forney, 508 E. Fairview Ave., was charged July 14 with theft over $1,000. On June 6, the man told police he had contacted someone on Facebook about a maroon Ford Crown Victoria for sale. A woman picked up the buyer in a white Hyundai car and took him to Clark Manor. The victim told police he saw the Crown Victoria backed in a parking spot. Forney was in the driver’s seat. After looking at the car, the buyer counted out $1,700 to the woman and asked Forney for the title. Both Forney and the woman sped off after taking the money. Forney was arrested in Sevier County on July 13 and brought to Washington County on July 14. He was held on $1,000 bond and arraigned July 15.