The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion has recognized the recipients of its First Responder of the Year awards for 2022.

The winners were announced at a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony earlier this month. The awards go to a local firefighter, law enforcement officer, emergency medical services officer and 911 dispatcher who have exhibited exceptional service as a first responder.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

