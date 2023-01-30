outlaw cockfighting

State Sen. Jon Lundberg is once again pushing passage of legislation to make the penalty for fighting game roosters a felony in Tennessee.

Animal welfare advocates say a weekend raid of a cockfight in Union County is the latest example of why state lawmakers need to make the penalty for fighting game roosters a felony in Tennessee.

Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, said 98 individuals were cited for a misdemeanor offense at a cockfighting event, which included children as spectators, near Maynardville on Saturday. He said more than 250 roosters were involved in the event.

