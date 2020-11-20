ELIZABETHTON — Zachary Scott Scalf, 20, the last of three men arrested Thursday by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree murder, is scheduled for arraignment in Sessions Court on Monday morning.
He is accused of being a participant in the drive-by shooting at 121 Blevins Road at 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 that killed 10-year-old Lillyhanna Davis, who was asleep on a couch when the shooting took place.
The other two men were arrested earlier Thursday at their residence in Jonesborough and were arraigned the same day. They are: Jason Bryan Barber II, 18, and Jediah Shane Glover, 20.
All three men have been charged with first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, eight counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
According to the arrest warrants, both Barber and Glover confessed to participating in the shooting. Both men also told investigators that the shooting was in retaliation for another shooting at the same residence in which Zaylor Arnett was shot. Both Barber and Glover also told investigators that Scalf had been with them during the shooting.
Beyond that, the stories of the two men differ. Barber and Glover each claim to have been the driver in the drive-by and each said he did not fire at the residence, which investigators say involved the firing of 21 rounds from two different caliber weapons, a .223 caliber and 9 mm.
In addition to the girl, iInvestigators said there were seven other people in the residence at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.
Investigators also learned more about the earlier shooting of Arnett that took place on Oct. 31.
According to the arrest warrant, deputies learned Arnett had come to the residence, which is the home of Burley Canter. An altercation broke out between the two men. Arnett allegedly pulled a firearm and a struggle took place. The gun reportedly discharged, wounding Arnett.