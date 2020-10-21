Johnson City police said the shooting deaths of two young people found early Wednesday morning appeared to be a case of murder-suicide.
About 5:40 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 400 block of East Unaka Avenue regarding two people who had been shot. The bodies of Grant Kloosterman and Samantha Areas, both 20, were found in a bedroom.
The bodies were taken to East Tennessee State University's William L Jenkins Forensic Center for autopsy.
Investigators with the Johnson City Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division were continuing to investigate the shootings.