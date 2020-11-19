Two people were charged Thursday with assaulting and holding a man against his will for two days near the Nolichucky River in Washington County.
David W. Smith, 43, and Sheryl L. Smith, 52, both of 349 Little Germany Road, were each charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.
In a news release, Sheriff Ed Graybeal said deputies responded to the pair’s address after receiving a call that a man was being held there and had been assaulted. Deputies spoke with a 31-year-old man, who said he had been held there against his will for about two days and had been assaulted by a man and woman who live there.
Graybeal said the victim had injuries consistent with the allegations.
The Smiths were held in the Washington County Detention Center under $80,000 bond and were set to appear in Sessions Court later Thursday.
Graybeal said the investigation was ongoing and more charges were pending.