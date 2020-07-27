Two people were hospitalized — one with a gunshot wound and the other with crash-related injuries Monday afternoon following a domestic situation, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen said deputies were dispatched to a “rolling domestic” on Tavern Hill Road and moments later to a single-car accident with injuries in front of Ingles on Jackson Boulevard in Jonesborough.
“We have reason to believe that the two calls are related,” Laitinen said. “Two individuals have been transported by ambulance to hospital — one with gunshot wound and one with injuries as a result of the accident.”
Laitinen said the investigation was ongoing and more information would be released as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Keep visiting JohnsonCityPress.com for updates.