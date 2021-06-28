A Johnson City man charged with aggravated assault allegedly attacked a man with a baseball bat at Waffle House last week.
It happened June 6 around 3:30 a.m. at Waffle House on State of Franklin Road, police said.
According to police, the victim, Blake Rodgers, said he and a friend were at the 24-hour eatery when his friend was confronted by a man — later identified as Nathan Armstead — they didn’t know.
Rodgers’ friend was in a verbal argument with Armstead so Rodgers stepped between the two men “and asked (Armstead) what he would do with the bat,” according to a court document.
“Rodgers then flinched and (Armstead) struck him in the head area twice with the bat.” Rodgers fought back and threw Armstead to the ground and the fight was broken up.
Police obtained video surveillance footage of the incident which apparently showed Armstead going to his vehicle and returning with a small bat and had arguments with several people.
“Rodgers and his friends were leaving around that time when Armstead pushed Rodgers’ friend in the back with the bat.”
That’s when the fight broke out in the parking lot, but another fight broke out in the lobby and involved several other people who assaulted Rodgers.
Armstead was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. He is free on $2,500 bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Washington County Sessions Court next month.
Other recent arrests by the JCPD:
• Michael Duman, Johnson City, was charged June 27 with driving on suspended license 5th offense, violation of the financial responsibility law, unregistered vehicle, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment of plates.
Officers saw a Chevrolet Impala around 9 a.m. north on North Roan Street and did a search on the tag twice but it didn’t come back on file. They pulled the vehicle over, identified Duman and determined the vehicle was not registered, he did not have insurance and he did not have a valid driver’s license. In the process of removing the tag, officers noticed that the tag had been altered. Duman was placed under arrest, and the car was inventoried and towed. During the inventory, officers found a small bag containing an unknown drug and drug paraphernalia.
Duman was transported and held in the Washington County Detention Center on $13,000 bond.
• Alexis Collins, 25, Gray, was arrested June 23 on a charge of aggravated assault after a fight in downtown Johnson City. According to a police press release, the victim reported being assaulted by Collins after a misunderstanding inside of a bar. The victim told police Collins struck her in the face with a cell phone. The victim suffered a laceration to her eyebrow and nerve damage in the surrounding area. After an investigation, Collins turned herself in at the Washington County Detention Center. She was being held on $2,500 bond.
• Landon K. Pearson, Watauga Avenue, Elizabethton, was arrested June 23 on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, a schedule VI drug violation, simple possession of schedule VI drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and a light law violation.
Police pulled Pearson over around 5:30 p.m. that day on a traffic violation. While speaking with Pearson, officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle. A police K-9 alerted on the odor of narcotics coming from Pearson’s vehicle, and officers searched the vehicle. Police found a handgun, 176 grams (6.2 ounces) of marijuana, THC wax, various drug paraphernalia and over $5,000 in cash. A criminal history search of Pearson determined that he is a convicted felon out of Washington County. Pearson was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $32,000 bond.