Recent arrests reported by the Johnson City Police Department include:
• Wesley W. Craig, 42, 478 Washington College Road, Limestone; Amanda G. Harvey, 27148 Creek Road, Erwin; and Perry A. Herring, 34, 106 Holly Hills Road, Jonesborough; were each charged with aggravated burglary after police responded to a call of a burglary in progress on Friday. Officers were dispatched to 1003 Division St. around 1:30 p.m. on the call.
When officers arrived, they were told one person, later identified as Herring, had run from the residence. As officers walked toward the door of the residence, they heard people yelling from inside. The homeowner was arguing with a man and woman, identified as Craig and Harvey. Both Craig and Harvery had several items that belonged to the victims, according to the report. Police said that when Herring ran off, he attempted to take a bag belonging to the victims but they were able to recover the property.
Craig and Harvey were taken into custody during the incident and Herring was later found on Saturday. They were being held at the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond each.
• Donald Newell, 58, 306 Carter Sells Road, Johnson City, was arrested Saturday on charges of open container law violation, schedule VI drugs for resale, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Officers were dispatched to check on a man who was asleep in the drive-through line at a local restaurant. When officers first talked to Newell, they saw an open container of beer in his vehicle. During a thorough search of the vehicle, officers located a large amount of marijuana, methamphetamine, Xanax, scales, glass pipes, assorted miscellaneous pills, and a large amount of cash. Officers also said they found a handgun on Newell.
He was being held on $22,500 bond at the Washington County Detention Center.
• Dennis Ladd, 42, 141 E. Market St.. Johnson City, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and public intoxication Saturday after police responded to Capone’s on a complaint of a man threatening staff with a knife. According to police, Ladd attacked staff with a knife after being escorted out. Ladd was booked into Washington County Detention Center on a $6,500 bond.
• Fredell Cook, 31, Johnson City, was arrested Sunday on one count of aggravated assault. The arrest stemmed from an incident on March 29 after police responded to Roadrunner Market, 1702 W. Market St., in reference to a disturbance.
The victim told police he and Cook encountered each other inside the store, then there was an altercation between the two outside. Cook allegedly got a gun from his vehicle and threatened to shoot the victim.
He was gone when police arrived, but was located Sunday. He was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.
• Derrick Smith, 51, Johnson City, was arrested Sunday on a charge of theft over $1,000.
The incident reportedly occurred on Feb. 20. Police responded to a theft call at 607 N. Roan St. about a stolen phone. When officers reviewed video surveillance footage, they said it showed Smith take a phone that was left on the counter by another customer.
Smith was found Sunday and arrested. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.