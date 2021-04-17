• DAN M. DIGIACOMO, 31, 225 Swimming Pool Road, Hampton was arrested April 12 on a charge of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Officers responded to the area of N. Roan Street and Roseview Drive around 4:30 p.m. in reference to a 2004 Honda Civic that was reported stolen out of Carter County. The victim told police they saw the stolen vehicle being driven in that area and began following it. Officers found the stolen vehicle parked at Roseview Apartments and saw two people walking away from it. Officers confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Carter County and made contact with the two persons they had seen walking away from the car.
After further investigation, pPolice determined that Digiacomo had been driving that day; he was arrested, charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and transported to the Washington County Detention Center and was held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.
• BRANDON C. FENNER, 22, 1024 Pleasant Dr., Jonesborough, was arrested April 12 and charged with a light law violation, felony evading arrest (by vehicle), wrong way on a one way, and introduction into a penal facility.
Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle with inoperable brake lights in the area of University Parkway and West Walnut Street around 12:10 a.m. Sunday. The driver stopped on West Maple Street facing the wrong way in one-way traffic. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver — later identified as Fenner — sped off going the wrong way on West Maple Street, where officers lost sight of it. On Monday, officers located the vehicle at 407 Lafe Cox Dr. and an investigation revealed Mr. Fenner was driving the vehicle during the incident. Fenner was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where, during the arrest process, authorities reported finding two small baggies with a white crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine were found concealed on him. He was held at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 bond.
• David A. Saults, 41, 1302 Windsor Ave, Bristol, Tennessee, was arrested Monday on a charge of theft of motor vehicle (possession over $2,500).
The arrest occurred after officers located a vehicle parked at the Econo Lodge, 207 E. Mountcastle Drive that had been reported stolen out of Johnson City. Saults was in possession of the vehicle at the time it was located. A records check also revealed Saults was currently wanted out of Washington County on an active felony warrant. He was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.
• JONATHAN TRENT, 38, 114 Vanover Rd., Johnson City, was arrested April 11 on charges of false reporting, shoplifting under $1,000, and simple possession. Officers responded to Walmart, 3111 Browns Mill Road, in reference to a shoplifting in progress. Upon arrival, officers talked to loss prevention employees who alleged Trent had concealed merchandise. Officers approached Trent and placed him into custody. While searching him, police reported finding a small container containing Suboxone. Trent gave officers a false name and birthday multiple times in order to hide his identity. He was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.
• RODRIGO GONZALEZ PASCUAL, 23, 60 Shiloh Road, Greeneville was arrested April 11 on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of property under $1,000. Officers responded to the area of 407 S. Roan St. in reference to a report of a group of individuals looking into vehicles in the parking lot around 3:30 a.m. Before officers arrived, information was relayed to them that a witness saw the suspect vehicle leave the scene, and the witness was following the vehicle. Officers were able to catch up to the suspect vehicle and make a traffic stop. During the search of the vehicle, police found the victim’s stolen property inside the vehicle. Pascual told police he got into the victim’s vehicle andtook the property, according to a police department press release. Pascual was taken into custody andtransported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was held in lieu of an $11,000 bond.
• On 04/09/21, officers arrested MICHAEL G. CROWE, 27, 163 Kate St., Johnson City, and charged him with two counts of theft of property over $2,500, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
The arrest occurred after officers responded to 909 Cedar Grove Road in reference to a stolen vehicle and trailer. Officers located the vehicle in the parking lot with a male in the driver seat later identified as Crowe. Police said Crowe ignored their verbal commands and began to run. After a short foot pursuit, officers caught up to him, but Crowe continued to resist officers before he was eventually taken into custody. An investigation into the incident revealed Crowe took the vehicle without permission from an acquaintance. When he returned the vehicle, he parked in a different area. When officers searched Crowe during the arrest, they found drug paraphernalia. A records check also revealed him to have multiple active warrants for his arrest. Crowe was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was held in lieu of a $23,000 bond.