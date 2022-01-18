Recent arrests by the Johnson City Police Department:
Cody Hurley and Dylan Davis
Hurley of Hodge Branch Road, Elizabethton, and Davis, of Sims Hill Road, Eliza-bethton, on Jan. 16. Hurley was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle over $2,500, 2nd offense driving on a revoked license, possession of a prohibited weapon, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and simple possession. Davis was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, simple possession, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
The arrests occurred around 5:42 a.m., after officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been stolen out of Johnson City. The vehicle was occupied by Hurley, Davis, and a 17-year-old juvenile. A records check revealed Mr. Hurley had a felony failure to appear out of Carter County, with no bond, and Davis had a felony violation of probation out of Carter County. Police determined the juvenile was in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services and turned over to that agency.
Hurley was being held on a $9,000 bond and Davis was held on a $13,000 bond. They were arraigned Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Ronald Sams
Sams, Johnson City was arrested Jan. 14 on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. Police responded to an address on John Exum Parkway around 6:41 p.m. on 01/14/22,in reference to a domestic disturbance. They made contact with a female who reported Sams had hit her multiple times then threatened to kill her with a knife. The female had injuries consistent with the reported assault. A knife, matching one described by the victim, was found at the scene.
Sams was arrested and held in lieu of a $5,000 bond. He was arraigned Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Tina Watson
Watson, of Steamplant Road Johnson City, was arrested Jan. 15 on a charge of filing a false police report. Her arrest came after officers responded to Steamplant Road in reference to a welfare check. While on scene, officers made contact with Watson who reported a family member had assaulted her and destroyed her property. Watson told officers she wanted to press charges and shewanted officers to arrest the family member. Further investigation by officers revealed Watson had lied about the incident and that she had destroyed her own property and no assault had occurred against her.
Watson was arrested and held on a $5,000 bond. She was arraigned on the charge Tuesday. In Washington County General Sessions Court.
Dakota Tinker
Tinker, of Grover St., Johnson City, was arrested Jan. 15 on charges of failure to obey a traffic control device, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended driver’s license.
Shortly after 3 p.m.Saturday, officers pulled over a brown Chevrolet S10 on West Walnut Street after . The vehicle was stopped becausethe driver had driven around a “Road Closed” barricade. The driver, later identified as Tinker, drove away from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. It was also discovered that Tinker’s driver’s license was suspended at the time of the traffic stop.
A short time later, officers located both the Chevrolet pickup truck and Tinker at his residence. He was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held in lieu of an $11,000 bond.
Andrew Dylan Stowell
Stowell, of Lynn Road, Johnson City, was charged with one count of aggravated assault on Jan. 15 after police responded to Chateau De Pierce Apartments, 184 Lynn Road, in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with Stowell and another male outside the apartments. Police said the men got into a verbal argument that turned violent, resulting in Stowell using a baseball bat to hit the other male several times.
The victim of the assault was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment and Stowell was arrested. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. An arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday Washington County General Sessions Court.