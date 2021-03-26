Recent arrests made by the Johnson City Police Department:
• Sharon Ollis, 51, 232 Mosier Road, Johnson City was arrested around 2:30 p.m. March 23 on charges of theft under $1,000, forgery under $1,000, and identity theft.
The arrest stems from an investigation into a check fraud that occurred on Oct. 12, 2020 when Ollis allegedly used the identity a deceased person to cash a check. Ollis was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. She was being held on a $2,500 bond.
• Keenan Acosta, 39, of 1212 E Lakeview Drive, Johnson City, on a charge of robbery. On March 23, police arrested Acosta after an alleged assault at 1212 E. Lakeview Drive. The victim had multiple abrasions and scratches on both arms. The report said the victim, who had multiple abrasions, was allegedly injured after Ms. Acosta attacked him in an attempt to steal $500 out of his back pocket. According to the report, Acosta stole the money, and then fled from the residence. An officer was able to contact Acosta by phone, and she agreed to come meet officers at the police department. After being questioned, Acosta was taken into custody, and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. She was being held on a $20,000 bond.
• Robert Smith, 29, 2719 S. Roan St., Johnson City was arrested March 24 on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to the Roadrunner, 607 Twin Oaks Drive. The store’s clerk called 911 because two men were outside the store asking customers for money. When an officer spoke with the clerk, she wanted him charged with trespassing. When the officer identified Smith, the check showed he had active arrest warrants in Washington County. During a search, officers reported finding approximately 18.8 grams of a white crystal-like substance that they said Smith identified as methamphetamine. Officers also located a glass smoking pipe in the man’s property.
Smith was ultimately placed under arrest andtransported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held in lieu of an $11,000 bond.
• Heather Nicole Choice, 36, Johnson City was arrested March 24 and charged with two counts of forgery and two counts of theft of property under $1,000. The arrest resulted from a report of unauthorized checks being used around Johnson City. After reviewing surveillance video and information provided by local banks, investigators determined Choice cashed and deposited checks on two occasions without consent from the victim. She was taken into custody and was held on a $3,500 bond at the Washington County Detention Center.
• Blake Obryan Swann, 32, Johnson City, was arrested March 24 on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated stalking. His arrest resulted from an investigation into a robbery at a local gas station. Police said Swann entered the store on two separate occasions armed with a hammer harassing the store clerk. On the second occurrence, police said wSwann took a bottle of wine, got into a dispute with a store clerk, and left the store without paying.
Police found Swann and arrested him. Swann was being held on a $25,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center.